GET HIM: Andew Cuomo Trolls Fire-Alarm Pulling, Jew-Hating Jamaal Bowman, Tells Voters To Toss Him From Congress

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling on voters to reject anti-Israel Rep. Jamaal Bowman in Tuesday’s primary, citing his stance on Israel and a past incident where he pulled a fire alarm in Congress.

“Jamaal Bowman should pull the fire alarm again because he is going to be smoked by @LatimerforNY today,” Cuomo wrote on X. “The message is clear: anti-semitism in any and all forms will not be tolerated in New York. And you can’t call yourself a progressive without making progress. Vote!”

Bowman, a member of the progressive “Squad” in the House, is facing a tough primary challenge from Westchester County Executive George Latimer, 70, who is expected to win by a significant margin. The race has become the most expensive House race in history, with over $25 million spent, largely due to the $15 million contributed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s super PAC, United Democracy Project.

Bowman’s troubles began when he pulled a fire alarm during a government funding vote in 2023, causing Congress to be evacuated. Although he was censured, no House Ethics investigation ensued. He claimed he thought the fire alarm was a lever to open the door he was trying to get through.

High-profile figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders have rallied behind Bowman, but their efforts have failed to move the polls in his favor.

