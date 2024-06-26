END OF AN ERA: Everett Fortune, Yeshiva Darchei Torah’s Longtime Beloved Security Guard, Passes Away After Lengthy Illness

Everett Fortune, the 35-year security chief at Yeshiva Darchei Torah in Far Rockaway, has passed away following a lengthy battle with serious illness. Fortune was deeply beloved by the yeshiva and its students, and although he was not involved in the school’s education per se, his passing still leaves a void that will be sorely missed.

Over the course of his career at Darchei, Everett became a friend, confidant, and ally to everyone at the school he came in contact with, forging bonds with literally thousands of students, teachers and staff members, who say that he made a lifelong positive impact on them.

Sources tell YWN that the Darchei yeshiva had planned to bring out the entire Yeshiva (thousands of people) to pay their respects as the coffin would drive past. But Everette had other plans. He passed away a day after the school year ended, and in his humility, chose otherwise…..

YWN spoke to Rabbi Boruch Ber Bender of Achiezer who was involved in coordinating Everette’s care at the behest of Darchei Torah, and who facilitated the following statement from the Yeshiva provided to YWN:

“On behalf of Darchei Torah, the Yeshiva is deeply saddened upon the loss of Mr Everett Fortune. Mr Fortune was a dependable and daily presence on the campus of Yeshiva Darchei Torah, Simcha Day Camp and the streets of Far Rockaway for close to 35 years. We will forever remember his dedication, loyalty, and his care that he had for each one of the students as well as the faculty of the Yeshiva. He will be sorely missed, and our heartfelt condolences go out to Everttes remaining relatives who we are sure will sorely miss him.

In 2020, as Fortune fought his battle against illness with dignity, Darchei Torah made him a surprise honoree at their annual dinner. HaRav Yaakov Bender thanked him for his dedicated and devoted service to Darchei and its talmidim.

Mr. Fortune then spoke for a moment and thanked Rabbi Yaakov Bender; the Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Shlomo Avigdor Altusky; as well as Rabbi Boruch Ber Bender, the founder and president of the Achiezer Community Resource Center for their ongoing help and support.

Mr. Fortune also recounted that when visited by Darchei bachurim during his hospital stay, he was presented with a bracelet emblazoned with the phrase ‘Thank You, Hashem.’

He displayed it for all to see and declared, “I don’t leave home without it!”

He will be missed by all…

