Judaica Store In Flatbush Is Victim Of Brazen Knife-Point Robbery; Shomrim Apprehends Suspect


A brazen daytime robbery at a Flatbush store was foiled thanks to the lightning-fast response of Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD.

According to YWN sources, an individual armed with a knife entered “Judaica Place” on Avenue M between Ocean Avenue and East 19th Street, and threatened the store staff. The suspect then emptied the cash register, but a quick-thinking woman in the store immediately called the Flatbush Shomrim for help – dooming the suspect.

Shomrim responded in mere seconds, simultaneously alerting the NYPD to the situation. The suspect was quickly apprehended on Avenue M and East 18th Street, with the stolen cash and the knife used in the robbery still in his possession.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody by responding NYPD officers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



