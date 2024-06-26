TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 13-Year-Old Bochur Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Pomona

A 13-year-old Bochur riding a bike tragically lost his life after he was struck by a vehicle that lost control in Pomona on Wednesday afternoon.

Rockland Hatzolah Paramedics rushed to the scene at Overlook Drive and High Mountain Road, but were sadly unable to revive the young bochur, who was identified as Efrayim Rubin.

Haverstraw Police are now investigating the awful accident, with Chesed Shel Emes, Misaskim and Chaverim Of Rockland at the scene as well.

Levaya details will be published when they become available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)