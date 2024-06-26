TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: 13-Year-Old Bochur Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Pomona

A 13-year-old Bochur riding a bike tragically lost his life after he was struck by a vehicle that lost control in Pomona on Wednesday afternoon.
Rockland Hatzolah Paramedics rushed to the scene at Overlook Drive and High Mountain Road, but were sadly unable to revive the young bochur, who was identified as Efrayim Rubin.
Haverstraw Police are now investigating the awful accident, with Chesed Shel Emes, Misaskim and Chaverim Of Rockland at the scene as well.
Levaya details will be published when they become available to us.
Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Boruch Dayan Ha’Emes! I don’t know if this was an e-bike or not. He was nebach destined to leave this world. The machla of e-bikes and electric scooters must end though and NOW! Anyone with seichel sees the immense danger involved. I think it’s very dangerous anywhere, certainly in Lakewood. IN Monsey it is off the charts dangerous due to the hills, curvy roads etc all which cause a major reduction in seeing bikers etc. Any adult driving Monsey roads knows this. Yet we don’t know how to say NO to our children anymore. Enough is enough! I personally think a ban by Rabbonim is in order. Why is it any different than smartphones which we were all taught is so dangerous (and they are!) and teens cannot use them?! How many more tzaros do we need?