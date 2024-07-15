Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BIDEN OR BUST: President’s Critics In Democratic Party ‘Standing Down’ After Trump Assassination Attempt


CBS’ Robert Costa reported Sunday that President Joe Biden’s critics within the Democratic Party are “standing down” following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Appearing on Face the Nation, Costa said that Democrats are now seeking both party and national unity in the wake of the attack.

“I’ve been speaking with some top Democrats,” Costa said. “They believe that those Democrats who have concerns about President Biden are now standing down politically, will back President Biden because of this fragile political moment. All of that talk about the debate faded almost instantly among my top Democratic sources as this unfolded. They say it’s time for the country to stick together, and that means Democrats sticking together as well.”

Prior to the attack, 20 congressional Democrats had called on Biden to withdraw from the race. However, in light of the recent events, it appears that unity is now the primary focus for the party.

