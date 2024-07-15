Former President Donald Trump Rewrites Convention Speech To Call For National Unity After Assassination Attempt

In an exclusive interview with the Washington Examiner, former President Donald Trump revealed that he has rewritten his convention speech to focus on national unity in the wake of the assassination attempt against him on Saturday.

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” Trump said, “Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches” aimed mostly at the policies of President Joe Biden. “Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.”

Trump credited G-d with saving his life, saying “It is God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening” and that he would “fear not.” He also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from people across the country, noting that “people all across the country, from different walks of life, different political views, have called me.”

Trump hailed the heroism of Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the attack, and two other supporters who were wounded. He also reflected on the iconic image of him holding his fist in the air, blood streaming across his face, as a symbol of strength and resilience.

“When I stood up and saw the crowd had not moved, I needed to tell them that I and the country were going to be OK,” Trump said. “The energy coming from the people there in that moment, they just stood there; it’s hard to describe what that felt like, but I knew the world was looking. I knew that history would judge this, and I knew I had to let them know we are OK.”

Trump’s decision to rewrite his speech echoes President Ronald Reagan’s message of strength and unity after his assassination attempt in 1981. Trump’s speech on Thursday is expected to be a pivotal moment in the 2024 election, as he seeks to bring the country together in a time of division and uncertainty.

“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together,” Trump said. “The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)