NYC Suspends Budget Analyst After He Lamented Assassin Failing To Kill Trump


A worker in New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ budget office has been suspended without pay for two weeks after posting a disturbing comment on social media following the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Tyler Barbieri, a $112,604-a-year analyst, wrote “too bad he missed” on his Instagram page, sparking outrage and calls for his termination.

Barbieri’s comment was met with swift condemnation from critics, including the “End Wokeness” account, which responded, “This is absolutely sickening.” Eric Pistey added, “Needs to be fired immediately for advocating for political violence against a Presidential nominee who happens to be a former President.”

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) took swift action against Barbieri, suspending him on Sunday and accepting his apology. However, some critics argue that the punishment does not go far enough. Staten Island Republican Party chairman and state Assemblyman Michael Tannousis stated, “He should be fired…this worker who enjoys a taxpayer salary should have demonstrated better judgement.”

Mayor Adams himself held a press conference with faith leaders, including Rev. Al Sharpton, to denounce hate speech and political violence, urging everyone to settle differences at the ballot box instead of with bullets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



