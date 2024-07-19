Misaskim Makes a Breakthrough at the NYC Medical Examiner’s Office

When it comes to tragic and unusual deaths r”l, Misaskim has always been at the forefront of advocating for kedushas hames.

Before Covid, Misaskim was allowed to be present during a visual exam or autopsy to ensure the niftar would be buried according to Jewish law. However, since Covid, no one was allowed into an autopsy or visual exam, and Misaskim was unable to perform this vital task. While the protocol changes were necessary for health and safety during the pandemic time, the Jewish community was distressed about the lack of rabbinic supervision during an autopsy.

Meyer Weill of Misaskim and Rabbi Elchonon Zohn of the Chevra Kadisha of the Vaad Harabonim of Queens held numerous meetings with the Medical Examiner’s Office to discuss the importance of rabbinic supervision for the community during an autopsy or visual exam. Baruch Hashem, the Medical Examiner’s Office has agreed to once again allow Misaskim to supervise autopsies and visual exams.

Various other protocols changed during the Covid era, and Misaskim is working in partnership with the Medical Examiner’s Office to address the remaining concerns of the community.

Misaskim extends a tremendous thank you to Dr. Jason Graham, MD, Chief Medical Examiner of New York City, and his staff. Dr. Graham has always been there for the Jewish community, displaying exceptional kindness, receptiveness, and respect for Jewish traditions. Dr. Graham consistently demonstrates incredible sensitivity, doing whatever he can to ease the plight of families during this tragic time. Misaskim is incredibly grateful.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)