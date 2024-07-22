A new report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has raised concerns that up to $293 million in US humanitarian aid to Afghanistan may have been diverted to the Taliban. The report highlights inadequate documentation and oversight, with only three of five Afghan bureaus receiving US funds providing required documentation.

The SIGAR report warns that the Taliban may have exploited US humanitarian aid to achieve their goals, and urges the State Department to trace the path of aid and obtain documentation on beneficiaries. The State Department has agreed with the findings and recognized the need for an investigation.

The report comes amid ongoing concerns about the Afghan reappropriation of weapons left behind during the US withdrawal, which has worsened regional instability. Geopolitical analysts warn that embezzled funds and repurposed weapons are being used by terrorist organizations, fueling a surge in cross-border terrorism.

The Taliban has denied allegations of misusing US aid, stating that NGOs managed by donor nations distribute aid through their policies, and the Islamic Emirate does not interfere with this system. However, experts argue that the lack of effective oversight and control has enabled the Taliban to exploit US aid, potentially leading to the spread of extremism across Southeast Asia.

