STILL ALIVE: Jimmy Carter Has Not Died, Despite Viral Hoax Letter


Former President Jimmy Carter is 99 years old and still alive, despite a fake letter announcing his death that quickly went viral on social media platforms.

The letter, published on stationary that looks official, had some obvious markings of a fake. Specifically, the section supposedly extolling Carter’s accomplishments did anything but that. Read the boxed section below for yourself.

At least one news site fell for the hoax, making themselves look like fools. Had they just bothered reading the actual text of the letter…

This non-story is just another reminder not to accept at face value things that people publish online. While this is a particularly egregious example, there are numerous examples of fake news flyiny around every single day.



