Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

US Intelligence Officials: Iran Is Seeking To Harm Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign


US intelligence officials announced on Monday that Iran is engaging in covert online influence operations to harm Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The officials believe that Iranian leaders fear a return to power by the Republican nominee would lead to increased tensions with Washington.

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Tehran’s current operations align with its goals before the 2020 election, when it sought to harm Trump’s candidacy. The officials noted that Iran remains focused on fueling distrust in US political institutions and increasing social discord, particularly over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Iran is using online personas and propaganda mills to spread disinformation and engage in surreptitious online campaigns reflecting a preference for who wins in November. However, US intelligence officials reiterated that Russia remains the pre-eminent threat to the election and is most sophisticated in its influence operations.

The officials also stated that Russia’s preferences haven’t changed since President Biden dropped out of the race, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top goal remains opposing candidates who would more likely pursue additional military aid for Ukraine.

The intelligence community has held two briefings with reporters this month on foreign attempts to influence the November elections.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Erdogan Threatens To Invade Israel, Israeli FM Compares Him To Saddam Hussein

VIDEO ROUNDUP: Trump Attends Massive Fundraiser Hosted By Sephardic Community In Jersey Shore

JUDICIAL INSANITY: Clashes As Military Police Arrest Soldiers Who Guarded Nukba Terrorists [Videos]

Report: These Are Israel’s Four Conditions For A Ceasefire Deal

AMID GROWING TENSION: 2 Hezbollah Terrorists Killed In Drone Strikes In Southern Lebanon

After 4 Hours: Security Cabinet Authorizes Netanyahu, Gallant To Decide On Retaliation

ERASED: Google Autocomplete Won’t Show Suggestions Related To Trump Assassination Attempt

KARMA: Judo Competitor Refuses to Shake Israeli’s Hand, Gets Severely Injured

Plan to Send Sick Gazan Children Abroad for Medical Treatment Put on Hold Following Deadly Hezbollah Strike

WATCH: Schumer Dodges Questions On Meeting With Biden, Refuses To Confirm Whether He Urged Him To Exit Race

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network