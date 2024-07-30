NYC Homicide Rate Remains Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels, Contrary to National Trend

A study by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) has found that New York City’s homicide rate remains 20% higher than in 2019, despite a national decline in homicides to below pre-pandemic levels. While the city’s homicide rate has decreased by 20% compared to the same time in 2023, it has consistently failed to return to pre-pandemic levels over the last three years.

The study reveals that homicides in NYC spiked during the 2020 summer of unrest, rising by 33% from 2019, and then increased by 90% by the summer’s end. Although the rate has dropped year over year since then, it remains elevated at 1.8 per 100,000, resulting in approximately 25 more homicides compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In contrast, the national homicide rate has decreased by 2% compared to the first half of 2019, driven by significant drops in cities like St. Louis, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

Meanwhile, overall crime in NYC is declining, with a 2.2% decrease year to date in 2024, and gun violence is down by 11.5%, resulting in 50 fewer shooting victims.

