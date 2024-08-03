Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FAR ROCKAWY: NYPD Makes Arrest And Retrieves Stolen Sefer Torah


As reported by YWN when the Sefer Torah was stolen in Far Rockaway, NY, the NYPD has made an arrest and recovered the Torah!

Detectives of the NYPD’s Major Case Squad worked diligently on this complex case to bring the individual responsible, Saul Colon of Queens New York, into custody.

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor of the Community Affairs Bureau told Yeshiva World News that immediately after this crime occurred, Police Commissioner Edward Caban, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart & Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny personally ensured that all appropriate investigative police resources were utilized to bring the offender into custody, which resulted in this arrest and recovery of the Torah.

Chief Taylor also credits the dedicated volunteers of the Rockaway Nassau Shomrim Patrol, under the leadership of Sholem Klein and Shmueli Kassover, who assisted from the beginning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israel Summons Turkish Ambassador Over Its Tel Aviv Embassy Mourning Haniyeh

Israeli Government Ministers Issued Satellite Phones Amid Retaliation Concerns

CATSKILLS: Immediate Action Must Be Taken At Treacherous Intersection of Anawana Road and Fraser Road

SOUTH FALLSBURG: Victim Airlifted After Being Stabbed In Front Of Gombo’s Bakery [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Iran Plans to Attack Israel on Tisha B’Av, Western Intelligence Sources Say

US Has Seen No Indication Of Imminent Iranian Strike On Israel

JEWS FOR DONALD: Trump Receiving Historic Levels Of Support From American Jews

SHOCKING: Mohel Arrested, Denied Bail After Performing Circumcisions On Muslims In Ireland

OH, CANADA: Antisemitic Hate Crimes Surged 71% Last Year, Stats Show

Report: Haniyeh Was Killed Because He Was Impeding A Hostage Deal

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network