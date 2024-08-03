FAR ROCKAWY: NYPD Makes Arrest And Retrieves Stolen Sefer Torah

As reported by YWN when the Sefer Torah was stolen in Far Rockaway, NY, the NYPD has made an arrest and recovered the Torah!

Detectives of the NYPD’s Major Case Squad worked diligently on this complex case to bring the individual responsible, Saul Colon of Queens New York, into custody.

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor of the Community Affairs Bureau told Yeshiva World News that immediately after this crime occurred, Police Commissioner Edward Caban, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart & Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny personally ensured that all appropriate investigative police resources were utilized to bring the offender into custody, which resulted in this arrest and recovery of the Torah.

Chief Taylor also credits the dedicated volunteers of the Rockaway Nassau Shomrim Patrol, under the leadership of Sholem Klein and Shmueli Kassover, who assisted from the beginning.

