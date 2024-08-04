Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Massive Queens Fire Destroys 44 Housing Units, Leaves 14 Injured, Dozens Displaced


A devastating five-alarm fire swept through Queens Village on Saturday, injuring 14 people, including 11 firefighters, and damaging multiple buildings, leaving dozens of residents without homes.

The blaze began at 4 p.m. at a two-story residence on Francis Lewis Boulevard and quickly spread to seven buildings, with over 200 firefighters and emergency responders battling the flames.

FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer described the fire as “very fierce,” with the majority of the injured suffering heat-related injuries.

Residents described the scene as chaotic, with thick black smoke filling the air and multiple buildings damaged.

The fire was brought under control in about two hours, but not before leaving a trail of destruction and displacement in its wake.

The Red Cross registered seven households, consisting of 22 adults and 10 children, for emergency assistance, including temporary lodging and financial aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

