IDF “Forgot” To Mention That The Massive Tunnel Crosses Into Egypt

The IDF spokesperson announced earlier on Sunday that it uncovered a massive three-meter-high tunnel along the Philadelphi Corridor large enough for cars to drive through.

The photos that the IDF released fail to show the Egyptian positions above the tunnel – which raises questions about why the IDF didn’t state that the tunnel was dug and operated in full view of the Egyptians.

The photo below, on the left, shows the photo of the tunnel that the IDF spokesperson published, and the photo on the right, taken by IDF soldiers, shows how close the tunnel is to the Egyptian guardposts.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)