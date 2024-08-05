Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Rare Fascinating Footage Released Of Bobover Rebbe ZT”L Recounting His Harrowing Holocaust Rescue


Newly released footage shows the late Bobover Rebbe, Rav Shlomo Halberstam zt”l, recounting in Yiddish [and some English] his miraculous rescue from the Holocaust. The video, released in commemoration of the Rebbe’s Yahrzeit, shows the Rebbe describing his capture by Nazis in Neimark, Poland, and his narrow escape.

The footage provides a rare glimpse into the Rebbe’s experiences during World War II. The Bobover Rebbe passed away on Rosh Chodesh Av in 2000 at the age of 92, leaving behind a generational legacy as Rebbe and survivor of the Holocaust.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

KAMALATASTROPHE: Trump Coins Name “Kamala Crash” As Markets Plunge, Blasts Biden Harris [VIDEOS]

TENSION GROWS: Iran Orders Pilots To Change Their Routes Ahead Of Expected Attack

Iranian MP: “We Won’t Settle For Anything Less Than Netanyahu’s Elimination”

Hezbollah Tried To Carry Out Large-Scale Attack Against IDF Forces

U.S. Resumes Delayed Weapons Shipment to Israel Amid Conditional Agreements

HAMAS ROCKETS: 1 Israeli Injured In Direct Hit From Rocket Barrage At Southern Israel

1st Chareidim Scheduled To Report To Induction Centers, Extremists Clash With Police

IDF Officer & Soldier Injured In Direct Hezbollah Hit In The Galil

IDF Launches New Alert System For Large-Scale Emergencies

Ritchie Torres: “Only Israel Is Blamed For Defending Itself Against 7,000 Rockets”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network