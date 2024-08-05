WATCH: Rare Fascinating Footage Released Of Bobover Rebbe ZT”L Recounting His Harrowing Holocaust Rescue

Newly released footage shows the late Bobover Rebbe, Rav Shlomo Halberstam zt”l, recounting in Yiddish [and some English] his miraculous rescue from the Holocaust. The video, released in commemoration of the Rebbe’s Yahrzeit, shows the Rebbe describing his capture by Nazis in Neimark, Poland, and his narrow escape.

The footage provides a rare glimpse into the Rebbe’s experiences during World War II. The Bobover Rebbe passed away on Rosh Chodesh Av in 2000 at the age of 92, leaving behind a generational legacy as Rebbe and survivor of the Holocaust.

