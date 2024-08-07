Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Arizona Prosecutors Asked Grand Jurors Not To Indict Trump In State’s Fake Electors Case


The Arizona grand jury that indicted 18 Republican supporters of Donald Trump who falsely claimed he won the state in the 2020 election wanted to consider also charging the former president, but prosecutors urged them not to, according to court documents filed this week.

The court records filed by the Arizona attorney general’s office contain exchanges between prosecutors and the grand jurors, who heard 18 days’ of testimony.

As grand jurors were considering possible charges, a prosecutor asked them not to indict Trump, citing a U.S. Justice Department policy that limits the prosecution of someone for the same crime twice. The prosecutor, who isn’t identified in the records, also didn’t know whether authorities had all the evidence they would need to charge Trump at that time.

Ultimately, the grand jury indicted 18 people on forgery, fraud and conspiracy charges, including the 11 Republicans who submitted a document falsely claiming Trump had won Arizona, five lawyers connected to the former president and two former Trump aides.

Although Trump wasn’t charged in the Arizona case, the indictment refers to him as an “unindicted coconspirator.” The former president is charged in a federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Earlier this week, attorney Jenna Ellis signed an agreement with Arizona prosecutors who will dismiss charges against her in exchange for her cooperation. She pleaded guilty in Georgia last year to a felony charge over efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in that state.

Also, Republican activist Loraine Pellegrino, who signed the document falsely claiming Trump had won Arizona, became the first person to be convicted in the state’s fake elector case. Prosecutors say she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false document.

The remaining defendants have pleaded not guilty.

President Joe Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Smotrich: “Iran Has A Detailed Plan For The Destruction Of Israel”

UNHINGED: Ousted Squadster Cori Bush Threatens AIPAC In Concession Speech [VIDEO]

Trump Says Harris VP Pick Is “Insult To Jewish People” [VIDEO]

Report: White House Was Enraged By Elimination Of Israel’s “Bin Laden”

Donald Trump Now Beating Kamala Harris With Jewish Voters In New York

For the First Time: Project Leebaynu-Lev Shomea to Assist Anglos Living in Eretz Yisroel

RIVETING DETAILS ON HANIYEH’S ELIMINATION: The “Green” Agents In The Towering Trees & The Six-Figure Sum

Report: US Claims Iran May Be Reconsidering Major Retaliation Against Israel

BYE HATER: Anti-Israel Squadster Rep. Cori Bush Loses Reelection Bid to AIPAC-Backed Wesley Bell

IDF Prohibits Crowds At The Ari Hakadosh’s Kever On His Yahrtzeit

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network