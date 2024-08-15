INFIGHTING BEGINS: Dan Bongino Accuses Kellyanne Conway And GOP Insiders Of Sabotaging Trump’s Campaign

Former Fox News host Dan Bongino has accused Kellyanne Conway and other Republicans of undermining Donald Trump’s campaign, particularly regarding his choice of running mate, JD Vance.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Dan Bongino Show, Bongino dismissed media reports suggesting Trump regrets picking Vance as his vice-presidential candidate, calling them fake news. He speculated that the rumors were fueled by leaks from within Trump’s own team. Bongino specifically referenced a Daily Mail article that claimed Trump was having a “meltdown” over Vance.

“There’s a lot of internal sabotage going on right now that I honestly did not want to highlight because I like to stay focused on the Democrats and I was hoping it would go away. It’s not,” Bongino said.

He suggested that some Republicans are upset with Vance’s cautious stance on Ukraine, contrasting it with the more aggressive approaches favored by others. “I suspect strongly this was a leak from people who wanted another candidate for vice president,” Bongino added, pointing to the “Kellyanne Conway camp” as a possible source.

Bongino praised the Trump-Vance ticket as “great” but expressed frustration with those he believes are undermining it. “Instead of just shutting up and trying to win now with this great ticket, there are people out there sabotaging the ticket right now,” he said, addressing Conway and others directly with, “You’ve been warned. I’ve had about enough.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)