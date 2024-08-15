Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

INFIGHTING BEGINS: Dan Bongino Accuses Kellyanne Conway And GOP Insiders Of Sabotaging Trump’s Campaign


Former Fox News host Dan Bongino has accused Kellyanne Conway and other Republicans of undermining Donald Trump’s campaign, particularly regarding his choice of running mate, JD Vance.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Dan Bongino Show, Bongino dismissed media reports suggesting Trump regrets picking Vance as his vice-presidential candidate, calling them fake news. He speculated that the rumors were fueled by leaks from within Trump’s own team. Bongino specifically referenced a Daily Mail article that claimed Trump was having a “meltdown” over Vance.

“There’s a lot of internal sabotage going on right now that I honestly did not want to highlight because I like to stay focused on the Democrats and I was hoping it would go away. It’s not,” Bongino said.

He suggested that some Republicans are upset with Vance’s cautious stance on Ukraine, contrasting it with the more aggressive approaches favored by others. “I suspect strongly this was a leak from people who wanted another candidate for vice president,” Bongino added, pointing to the “Kellyanne Conway camp” as a possible source.

Bongino praised the Trump-Vance ticket as “great” but expressed frustration with those he believes are undermining it. “Instead of just shutting up and trying to win now with this great ticket, there are people out there sabotaging the ticket right now,” he said, addressing Conway and others directly with, “You’ve been warned. I’ve had about enough.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UNSUSTAINABLE: NYC Has Spent $5 Billion On Migrants – And It’s Expected To DOUBLE

BETRAYED AGAIN: US Reportedly Gave Iran Names Of Mossad Agents Involved In Haniyeh Assassination

Biden Reportedly Furious At Obama And Other Top Democrats Who Pushed Him Out of 2024 Race

UMAN: New Ukrainian E-Visa Rule Could Throw Rosh Hashana Plans Into Chaos For Tens Of Thousands

PLAYING GAMES: Harris Campaign Caught Altering Real Headlines To Feign Positive Coverage

ABJECT FAILURE: Just 12 Out Of 90 Charedim Summoned To IDF Induction Centers Showed Up Today

Saudi Crown Prince Worries He’ll Be Assassinated Over Efforts To Normalize Relations With Israel

UNUSUAL VIDEO: Chareidi Rabbanim With Arabic Subtitles: “Don’t Visit Har HaBayis”

Roadside Bomb Injures 4 IDF Soldiers During Counter-Terrorism Operation In West Bank

TEHILLIM NEEDED: Elderly Man Critical Following Head-On-Collision In Monticello

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network