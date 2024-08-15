WATCH: Mother of Fallen Soldier Calls on Public to Live More Meaningful Lives

Two months after her son Eli Moshe was killed in Gaza, Sara Zimbalist shared a moving video calling on the public to embody her son’s positive traits and dedicate themselves to enriching both their own lives and those of others.

Eli Moshe Zimbalist, just 21 years old at the time of his passing, was one of eight soldiers killed on June 15 when their armored vehicle was hit by an anti-tank missile in Gaza.

Described by his mother as having a heart of gold, “Eli Mo” was known for his ability to connect with people, make them feel appreciated, and spread love wherever he went.

“He would greet everyone with a smile,” Zimbalist said. “Eli Moshe was a doer. He would see something that needed to be done, and he would go out and just do it or fix it.”

Zimbalist encouraged people to emulate Eli Moshe’s admirable qualities.

“Every day, try to be a little bit more like Eli Moshe,” she said. “Share a smile, help someone in need, appreciate people, and together we can try to make our lives and other people’s lives more meaningful.”

Born in Silver Spring, Maryland, Eli Moshe immigrated to Israel in 2005 with his parents, Sara and Simmy Zimbalist, at the age of two, settling in Beit Shemesh.

The video was published on the social media channels of United Hatzalah, where Zimbalist serves as a volunteer medic as part of the organization’s Sandberg Women’s Initiative.