FOR SHAME: Dozens Of Masked Israelis Attack Palestinian Village In West Bank, Kill 1 Palestinian

Approximately 50 masked Israelis stormed the Palestinian village of Jit in the northern West Bank, setting fire to at least four homes and six vehicles, leaving one Palestinian dead and drawing widespread condemnation from Israeli leaders.

The IDF reported that troops arrived at the scene shortly after the attack began, dispersing the rioters with riot control measures and live fire into the air. One Israeli civilian involved in the attack was detained and handed over to police.

Images of the destruction circulated online, prompting Labor Party chairman Yair Golan to describe the incident as “Messianic Jewish terrorism” in a tweet. Golan warned that such actions are provoking further instability in the region, saying, “These extremists seek to ignite a larger conflict and force Israel into an unnecessary regional campaign.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog both issued strong rebukes following the violence. In a statement, Netanyahu’s office expressed grave concern over the incident but reframed the violence as a misguided attempt to combat terrorism rather than an act of terrorism itself. “Only the IDF and security forces are responsible for fighting terror—not anyone else,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated, vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice.

President Herzog also denounced the rioters’ actions, noting the damage done to both Israel’s reputation. “This is an extreme minority that harms the law-abiding community and undermines the settlement movement as a whole,” Herzog said. “It also tarnishes Israel’s global image during an already sensitive period.” He called for law enforcement to act swiftly against the perpetrators, saying, “This behavior is not in line with Torah or Judaism. Those responsible must be held accountable.”

The IDF announced a joint investigation with police and the Shin Bet security agency into the death of the Palestinian killed during the riot.

“The IDF condemns actions of this nature, which disrupt security and order, and divert the military from its main mission of combating terrorism and protecting the residents,” the IDF said in a statement.

