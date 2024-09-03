Starlink Satellite Internet Stations Arrive in Israel, Set for Installation in Key Locations

Dozens of Starlink satellite internet stations have arrived in Israel and are slated to be installed in government offices, hospitals, and emergency centers in the northern region in the coming days, according to an announcement by Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on Monday.

“The station will provide satellite wifi to the entire complex and will allow communication continuity in blackout cases and various other scenarios. And this is just the beginning,” Karhi tweeted.

The Israeli Communications Ministry had previously approved the use of Starlink in the country in February, ensuring that Israelis could access broadband services even if ground-based communications were disrupted. “Starlink’s entry into Israel will enable advanced satellite communication routinely and during times of emergency,” Karhi noted when the approval was first granted.

In addition to the installations in Israel, the country’s security authorities have also granted limited approval for the use of Starlink in the Gaza Strip. This approval is given on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that the entities involved pose “no concern of risk or possibility of endangering national security,” according to a statement from the ministry.

Elon Musk, the founder of Starlink, said he intends to expand support in Gaza. In an August 10 tweet, Musk wrote that he hoped “to do more to help people in Gaza.”

The Starlink service began operating in the Gaza Strip in late July and has already made a significant impact. For instance, at the UAE’s Gaza Field Hospital in Rafah, the Starlink service has enabled live video medical consultations. “We added the service to cooperate with Emirati hospitals and specialists from different countries,” said Dr. Sultan Al Kaabi, the hospital’s director, in an interview with The National, an Emirati English-language daily. “We get consultations about certain cases that we don’t have specialty [for] here in Gaza to provide the best treatment.”

Initially, Israel had opposed the use of Starlink in Gaza, but later reversed its policy due to evolving conditions in the region.

