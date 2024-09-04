WATCH: Senator Ted Cruz Slams CNN As A “Wholly-Owned Subsidiary” Of The Democratic Party

Senator Ted Cruz blasted CNN following its recent interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing the network of bias and referring to it as a “wholly-owned subsidiary” of the Democratic Party. The comments came during Cruz’s appearance on Fox News with host Sean Hannity, where he mocked the nature of the questions posed by CNN host Dana Bash during her interview with Harris.

In the interview, Bash questioned Harris on a variety of topics, including her policy positions, the possibility of appointing a Republican to her Cabinet, the economy, and former President Donald Trump’s attacks on her racial identity. Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, was also questioned about his past lies on his military service.

Cruz, however, was unimpressed by the interview, dismissing it as a “fawning, softball” exchange. He argued the interview lacked basic journalistic rigor, comparing it to something orchestrated by the White House press team.

“How would those interview questions have been different if the ‘interview’ was conducted by Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary?” Cruz asked sarcastically. “Everything Dana Bash said is exactly what Kamala Harris’ campaign wanted her to say.”

Cruz ridiculed the tone of the interview, humorously summarizing it as a series of flattering questions. “It was, ‘Madame Vice President: Tell us how you will help jobs. Tell us all the wonderful things you will do to secure the border. Do you like kittens more or do you like puppies more? Let me close with showing an image of your grandniece gazing adoringly at you. You are a historic transformational figure. Oh, let me clutch my heart,’” Cruz quipped, drawing laughter from Hannity’s audience.

The Texas senator concluded by saying that CNN had turned the interview into a “complete laughingstock” and again accused the network of operating as an extension of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)