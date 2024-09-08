WATCH: Can Girls Put Out Non-Tznius Videos Labeled ‘For Women Only’? | Rav Chaim Mintz

Question: If a girl is good at gymnastics and would like to put out a video of her skills, can she publish a not-tznius video labeled ‘For Women Only’?
Would be interesting to put out an anonymous poll, how many men have watched these “for women only” music videos?
Perhaps some of these frum women are being way too much דן לכף זכות and would feel uncomfortable with it, even if halachically permitted…
I’d imagine it’s extremely challenging for some men, especially those who are acquainted with the families, not to peek at these videos of women who are dressed as if they are going to a chasunah… I personally find these “Kol Isha” videos much more tempting than any of the crazy ugly trash that’s available from the secular world…