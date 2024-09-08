Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Can Girls Put Out Non-Tznius Videos Labeled ‘For Women Only’? | Rav Chaim Mintz


Question: If a girl is good at gymnastics and would like to put out a video of her skills, can she publish a not-tznius video labeled ‘For Women Only’?



One Response

  1. Would be interesting to put out an anonymous poll, how many men have watched these “for women only” music videos?
    Perhaps some of these frum women are being way too much דן לכף זכות and would feel uncomfortable with it, even if halachically permitted…
    I’d imagine it’s extremely challenging for some men, especially those who are acquainted with the families, not to peek at these videos of women who are dressed as if they are going to a chasunah… I personally find these “Kol Isha” videos much more tempting than any of the crazy ugly trash that’s available from the secular world…

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Murdered In Shooting Attack At Allenby Crossing

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of The Skulener Rebbe, Harav Yeshaya Yaakov Portugal ZT”L [LEVAYA DETAILS]

WATCH: Historian Who Correctly Predicted 9 Of Last 10 Presidential Elections Says Kamala Will Win

DANGEROUS: Tims Walz Claims Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Are “Speaking Out For All The Right Reasons”

2 Days Later: IDF & Shin Bet Confirm They Eliminated Islamic Jihad Commanders

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempting Ramming Attack In Eli On Shabbos

PLOT FOILED: ISIS Terrorist’s Plans To “Slaughter Jewish People” On Oct. 7 Or Yom Kippur In NYC Thwarted

WATCH: Levaya Of Hagaon Harav Avremel Ausband ZT”L At The Riverdale Yeshiva

CRUSHING VIDEO: Family Of Hersh Goldberg-Polin Permits Release Of Hamas Hostage Film

Heroic Chaverim Rescues Monsey Woman Mid-Scam, Recovers $3,000 After Dramatic Search

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network