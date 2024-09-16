Second Trump Assassination Suspect Was Tipped to FBI in 2019, Didn’t Fire or Have Line of Sight

On Monday, the FBI disclosed that Ryan Routh, the suspect in the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, had been the subject of a tip to the FBI back in 2019. This new information emerged during a press conference held by Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri.

“Following up on the tip, the alleged complainant was interviewed and … did not verify providing the initial information. The FBI passed that information to local law enforcement in Honolulu,” Veltri stated.

According to Veltri, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the 58-year-old suspect, Ryan Routh, who was then transferred to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. “Our FBI agents then attempted to interview him, and he invoked his right to an attorney,” Veltri said.

During the investigation, agents seized various items, including a video recording device, cell phones, a vehicle, and other electronic devices from Routh’s previous known addresses, while executing search warrants. Veltri also mentioned that the FBI’s Honolulu and Charlotte field offices have been conducting interviews with several family members and former colleagues of the suspect.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team is actively collecting and processing evidence, which includes an SKS rifle with a scope, electronic devices, and ceramic tiles. “We’re continuing to conduct analysis, and we’ll be compiling the subject’s movements in the days and months leading up to September 15th,” Veltri noted.

He further stated that the suspect had an “active online presence,” and the FBI is currently reviewing his online activity, including posts and searches.

Veltri also revealed that Routh had been previously charged and convicted in 2002 in North Carolina for possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Between 1997 and 2010, he faced multiple felony charges related to stolen goods. However, the FBI does not believe that Routh acted with anyone else. “The FBI does not have information indicating that Routh acted with anyone else,” Veltri said.

Authorities confirmed that Routh did not fire any shots during the assassination attempt while Trump was golfing in Florida. The suspect didn’t have a clear line of sight on the former president. Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, during the press conference, explained that a U.S. Secret Service agent spotted Routh, armed with what appeared to be a firearm, while sweeping the area.

“The subject, who did not have line of sight to the former president, fled the scene,” Rowe said. “He did not fire or get off any shots at our agents.”

