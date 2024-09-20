SCARY RHETORIC: Trump: If I Lose The Election, It’s The Jews’ Fault [VIDEOS]

Donald Trump twice claimed on Thursday that Jewish Americans would be a major factor in his potential loss in the upcoming presidential election if they do not increase their support for him. Speaking at two events focused on combating antisemitism and supporting Israel, Trump expressed frustration over what he perceives as insufficient backing from the Jewish community.
“If I don’t win this election… the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss,” Trump said during an event branded “Fighting Antisemitism.” He added, “I will put it to you very simply and gently: I really haven’t been treated right, but you haven’t been treated right, because you’re putting yourself in great danger.”
The remarks sparked immediate backlash, with left-leaning Jewish leaders accusing Trump of fueling dangerous rhetoric. Amy Spitalnik, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, tweeted, “This is dangerous antisemitism intended to sow division and distrust and undermine our democracy. And it’s going to lead to (more) violence against Jews.”
Undeterred by the criticism, Trump reiterated his message later in the evening at an event organized by the Israeli American Council (IAC). He once again cited unspecified polling that suggested 60 percent of Jewish voters support U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. “Do they know what the hell’s happening if I don’t win this election? The Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens, because… 60% of the people [are] voting for the enemy,” he told the IAC crowd.
Jewish Americans, who make up just two percent of the U.S. population, have historically voted in large numbers for the Democratic Party. Trump has frequently criticized this trend, but his comments on Thursday marked a notable intensification of his rhetoric.
Trump also escalated his warnings about the future of Israel should he lose the election. He claimed that Israel would face annihilation within two years if Harris wins, arguing that Iran would quickly obtain nuclear weapons and that terrorist groups would launch constant attacks on Israeli civilians. “Tel Aviv and Jerusalem will become unlivable war zones, as suicide attacks grind life to a halt,” he said.
The former president also recounted a conversation with Miriam Adelson, a major IAC supporter, where he told her, “They have to go through a little tough love here today because we have to tell them the fact that Israel will not exist within two years if [Harris] becomes president.”
Trump concluded by urging the crowd to defeat Harris at all costs, saying, “You have to defeat Kamala Harris more than any other people on Earth. Israel, I believe, has to defeat her,” and claiming that Harris “makes Barack Hussein Obama look like he loved Israel by comparison.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
3 Responses
Trump is very dumb to say that. It’s extremely dangerous of him to blame Jews if he doesn’t win. It’s also really ridiculous what he’s claiming. People who IDENTIFY as Jews (a huge percentage are not even Jews) are only 2% of the US population, how dare he blame Jews if he loses to the over 150 million gentiles who vote against him. With his words now he is alienating his Jewish supporters. Trump is acting like he’s getting desperate.
Unfortunately the headline is accurate though it’s a dangerous rhetoric. President Trump is correct though we may not want to hear these statements. The fact remains that there are people who identity as Jews and have nothing to do with judaism and are liberal, they have a skewed concept of what’s right and wrong. It’s these people who are very dangerous to the Jewish nation as a whole…
I would actually blame YWN if Trump were to lose the election…
Because just like the fake news media, every single day, there’s disinformation and lines taken way out of context about what Trump says or does.
No one’s perfect but to think that Kamala is any good for America, Jews, or anyone alike, as Trump would say “you have to have your head examined”
If YWN needs a good neurologist I can definitely hook you up!!!