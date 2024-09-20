SCARY RHETORIC: Trump: If I Lose The Election, It’s The Jews’ Fault [VIDEOS]

Donald Trump twice claimed on Thursday that Jewish Americans would be a major factor in his potential loss in the upcoming presidential election if they do not increase their support for him. Speaking at two events focused on combating antisemitism and supporting Israel, Trump expressed frustration over what he perceives as insufficient backing from the Jewish community.

“If I don’t win this election… the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss,” Trump said during an event branded “Fighting Antisemitism.” He added, “I will put it to you very simply and gently: I really haven’t been treated right, but you haven’t been treated right, because you’re putting yourself in great danger.”

The remarks sparked immediate backlash, with left-leaning Jewish leaders accusing Trump of fueling dangerous rhetoric. Amy Spitalnik, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, tweeted, “This is dangerous antisemitism intended to sow division and distrust and undermine our democracy. And it’s going to lead to (more) violence against Jews.”

Undeterred by the criticism, Trump reiterated his message later in the evening at an event organized by the Israeli American Council (IAC). He once again cited unspecified polling that suggested 60 percent of Jewish voters support U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. “Do they know what the hell’s happening if I don’t win this election? The Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens, because… 60% of the people [are] voting for the enemy,” he told the IAC crowd.

Jewish Americans, who make up just two percent of the U.S. population, have historically voted in large numbers for the Democratic Party. Trump has frequently criticized this trend, but his comments on Thursday marked a notable intensification of his rhetoric.

Trump also escalated his warnings about the future of Israel should he lose the election. He claimed that Israel would face annihilation within two years if Harris wins, arguing that Iran would quickly obtain nuclear weapons and that terrorist groups would launch constant attacks on Israeli civilians. “Tel Aviv and Jerusalem will become unlivable war zones, as suicide attacks grind life to a halt,” he said.

The former president also recounted a conversation with Miriam Adelson, a major IAC supporter, where he told her, “They have to go through a little tough love here today because we have to tell them the fact that Israel will not exist within two years if [Harris] becomes president.”

Trump concluded by urging the crowd to defeat Harris at all costs, saying, “You have to defeat Kamala Harris more than any other people on Earth. Israel, I believe, has to defeat her,” and claiming that Harris “makes Barack Hussein Obama look like he loved Israel by comparison.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)