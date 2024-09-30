What Happens If Trump Doesn’t Win? “Democracy Is Over,” Musk Warns

Billionaire Elon Musk argued on Sunday that re-electing former President Donald Trump is the “only way” to prevent the United States from becoming a one-party state controlled by Democrats and naturalized non-citizens. Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, argued that under a potential Kamala Harris presidency, the Democratic Party would expedite the naturalization of millions of non-citizens, drastically altering the political landscape.

In a series of posts, Musk painted a dire picture of American democracy under continued Democratic leadership, asserting that “democracy is over” if Trump is not elected to a second term.

“Very few Americans realize that, if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election,” Musk wrote. He went on to say, “Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!”

Musk’s argument centered on the notion that Democrats would accelerate the process of granting citizenship to undocumented migrants, who would then become voters in crucial swing states. According to Musk, even if “1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year,” it would amount to 2 million new legal voters in four years. He suggested that such a demographic shift could tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party in key battlegrounds like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Arizona, where election margins are often narrow.

“The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes,” Musk continued. “That means if the ‘Democratic’ Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!!”

He further accused the Biden administration of flying asylum seekers into these critical states to fast-track them toward citizenship.

Musk warned that the result of such actions would lead to the end of competitive elections in the U.S., claiming that the country would devolve into a one-party system.

“America then becomes a one-party state and democracy is over. The only ‘elections’ will be the Democratic Party primaries,” he stated.

Drawing comparisons to California, Musk referenced the 1986 amnesty program as a precedent for what he sees as the Democratic Party’s strategy. “This already happened in California many years ago,” Musk wrote.

He also expressed concerns about extreme policies, using San Francisco as an example of what he believes could happen nationwide if Democrats retain power. “Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco,” Musk warned.

Musk’s remarks were in response to a tweet from Sen. Mike Lee, who claimed that “thousands of noncitizen voter files” had been discovered across the country, accusing Democrats of blocking efforts to remove ineligible voters from the rolls.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)