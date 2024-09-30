Northern Command Leaders Finalize Plans as IDF Increases Combat Readiness

In recent days, Major General Ori Gordin, Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, along with Brigadier Generals Moran Omer (36th Division), Guy Levy (98th Division), and Shai Klepper (91st Division), have been finalizing plans for upcoming operations at the Northern Command headquarters.

As preparations for potential combat intensify, IDF soldiers from the 188th Brigade have been conducting drills near the northern border. Additionally, community defense units have been participating in training exercises to prepare for various scenarios.