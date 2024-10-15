Kamala Harris Delivers Another Word Salad, This Time With A Side Of Constellations [VIDEO]

Vice President Kamala Harris managed to raise eyebrows again on Monday, this time by reaching for the stars—literally—when attempting to answer a question about crime. During an interview with Roland Martin on Black Star Network, Harris took a detour into astronomy when asked about Donald Trump’s focus on crime in Democrat-run cities.

“I talked with somebody once who said, ‘You know, if you just look at where the stars are in the sky. Don’t look at them as just random things; if you just look at them as points, look at the constellation—what does it show you?’” Harris rambled. “So you just outlined it, Roland, what does it show you? That the cities that he picks on in terms of Black population or Black mayor or both. C’mon.”

Naturally, the internet pounced. The Trump campaign gleefully shared clips of the bizarre answer, and Harris was quickly dubbed “Galileo Harris” and President Biden’s “space czar.” After all, who better to chair the National Space Council than someone who can turn a question about crime into a star-gazing expedition?

One social media user commented, “Meanwhile, [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] and [Russian President] Vladimir Putin lick their chops,” highlighting the stark contrast between the Vice President’s starry musings and the serious geopolitical threats looming on the horizon.

Harris is prone to wander off into the weeds when trying to answer simple questions, but rocketing off into space is a new one for her.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)