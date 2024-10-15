HY’D: Sergeant Major Adir Kadosh Identified as Victim in Deadly Highway 4 Shooting Attack

Sergeant Major Adir Kadosh, 30, was identified as the police officer killed in a shooting attack on the southbound Highway 4 on Tuesday. Kadosh’s death comes just one month before he was set to be married.

Kadosh joined the Israel Police in 2013 after completing his military service with the Border Police. The Israel Police released a statement, saying, “Adir was engaged in police activity when he fell in the line of duty.”

According to eyewitness reports, the assailant approached the scene on foot and opened fire on passing vehicles before being shot by a civilian.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin confirmed that five people were injured in the attack, with varying degrees of severity. One person was critically injured and later declared dead, another person sustained moderate injuries, and three others were lightly injured. Most of the victims were evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot reported that a 37-year-old man was also brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh. His condition is considered moderate, and he is currently undergoing a series of medical tests.

