Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HY’D: Sergeant Major Adir Kadosh Identified as Victim in Deadly Highway 4 Shooting Attack


Sergeant Major Adir Kadosh, 30, was identified as the police officer killed in a shooting attack on the southbound Highway 4 on Tuesday. Kadosh’s death comes just one month before he was set to be married.

Kadosh joined the Israel Police in 2013 after completing his military service with the Border Police. The Israel Police released a statement, saying, “Adir was engaged in police activity when he fell in the line of duty.”

According to eyewitness reports, the assailant approached the scene on foot and opened fire on passing vehicles before being shot by a civilian.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin confirmed that five people were injured in the attack, with varying degrees of severity. One person was critically injured and later declared dead, another person sustained moderate injuries, and three others were lightly injured. Most of the victims were evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot reported that a 37-year-old man was also brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh. His condition is considered moderate, and he is currently undergoing a series of medical tests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR: Police Officer Killed, Four Injured On Highway 4 Shooting Attack Near Yavne

Trump Advisors Stir Rumors Of Kamala Harris Replacement With Hillary Clinton Ahead Of Election

Israel Faces A Fierce And Evasive Foe In Hezbollah’s Drones

The New Drug That Saved The Life Of The Soldier Injured In The Drone Attack

SUKKOS UNDER FIRE: HaGaon HaRav Yosef Answers Wartime Shailos

Netanyahu To Biden: Israeli Response To Iran Will Focus On Military Sites, Won’t Target Nukes

Bigotry On Full Display: Antisemitic Man Refuses Treatment From Jewish First Responders In Monsey

BITTER BIDEN: White House Denies Accusations That Joe Biden Is Sabotaging Kamala Harris’ Campaign

MAILBAG: Crying Behind Closed Doors: The Untold Struggle Of People Like Me Who Are Unable To Attend Shul

SEE IT: IDF Tours Hezbollah Underground Compound Packed With Weapons And Motorcycles For Planned Invasion Of Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network