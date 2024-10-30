EPIC TROLL: MAGA Garbage Truck Greets Trump Force One in Wisconsin After Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Garbage” [VIDEOS]

In a spectacularly cheeky move, a garbage truck decked out with American flags and a massive “TRUMP” sign pulled up beside Trump Force One in Green Bay, Wisconsin, delivering a clear, humor-filled response to President Biden’s comment on Tuesday night labeling Trump supporters as “garbage.”

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. Former President Trump, spotting the truck, grinned and pointed it out to the crowd with a laugh: “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden!”