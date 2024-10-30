EPIC TROLL: MAGA Garbage Truck Greets Trump Force One in Wisconsin After Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Garbage” [VIDEOS]

In a spectacularly cheeky move, a garbage truck decked out with American flags and a massive “TRUMP” sign pulled up beside Trump Force One in Green Bay, Wisconsin, delivering a clear, humor-filled response to President Biden’s comment on Tuesday night labeling Trump supporters as “garbage.”
The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. Former President Trump, spotting the truck, grinned and pointed it out to the crowd with a laugh: “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden!”
10 Responses
לצ! He’s really funny!
What a fun game this has turned into!
Now that’s what I call the epitome if “White Trash.” 🤣🤣🤣
I think this cute joke itself deserves a few points or rather lets name it and call it our a few good thousand votes
Reminds me of color war back in the days….
First McDonalds, then sanitation- the economy is so bad people need two jobs just to get by!
Brilliant move !!!
Biden has Is really assisting Trump in picking up support.
I guess this is what the Chinese proverb is referring to..
One mans trash is another mans treasure.
He’s a media genius. He always was. That’s how he won in 2016 and that’s how he’s winning now