Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

EPIC TROLL: MAGA Garbage Truck Greets Trump Force One in Wisconsin After Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Garbage” [VIDEOS]


In a spectacularly cheeky move, a garbage truck decked out with American flags and a massive “TRUMP” sign pulled up beside Trump Force One in Green Bay, Wisconsin, delivering a clear, humor-filled response to President Biden’s comment on Tuesday night labeling Trump supporters as “garbage.”

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. Former President Trump, spotting the truck, grinned and pointed it out to the crowd with a laugh: “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden!”



10 Responses

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: An Unspoken Epidemic: How Our Community Is Ignoring a Dangerous Drinking Culture

Former Chief Rabbi Rav Lau To Trump: “I’m Hopeful You Will Continue To Lead”

YWN EDITORIAL: Woke Chicago Mayor’s And PD’s Deafening Silence On Anti-Semitic Violence – And That Of Jewish Orgs

EPIC TROLL: MAGA Garbage Truck Greets Trump Force One in Wisconsin After Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Garbage” [VIDEOS]

In A First In Israel, Sniper Rifles Are Provided To Civilian Security Teams In The Shomron

AGAIN: Biden Administration To Iran: DON’T!

Trump To Netanyahu: Wrap Up Gaza War Before I Get Back In The White House

Grieving Fathers: “The Unrestrained Attacks On Chareidim Have Gone Too Far”

IDF Says Hamas ‘Spotter’ Was Target In Deadly Gaza Building Strike Amid Civilian Casualty Dispute

SCARED STIFF: With Sweat Dripping Down His Face, Hezbollah’s New Leader Declares: “Victory Will Be Ours” [VIDEOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network