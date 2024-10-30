Joey Saban Urges Jewish Community to Vote in New York State 45th Assembly Election

Brooklyn, NY – With early voting underway and Election Day fast approaching, Joey Saban, a proud Sephardic Jewish candidate and lifelong Brooklynite, is calling on the community to make their voices heard in the New York State Assembly election for District 45. Saban represents a unique opportunity for the community to elect someone who shares their values and understands their needs firsthand.

Raised in South Brooklyn, Saban has spent his life engaged in community service, beginning with volunteer work during his school years at Yeshivah of Flatbush and later as a student leader at George Washington University, where he advocated for policies against antisemitism and for strengthening US-Israel relationship. Upon returning to Brooklyn, Saban deepened his involvement, from supporting local community organization to serving on the board of the Sephardic Community Federation.

Saban’s campaign focuses on the values that matter most to the community: neighborhood safety, quality education, protecting our yeshivas, and combating rising antisemitism.

“Our community needs a leader who understands our values and will fight to protect them in Albany,” Saban said.

For the Jewish community, this election is a critical chance to elect a representative who is deeply connected to their heritage and invested in our collective future. Joey Saban encourages all eligible voters in District 45 to participate in early voting or cast their ballots on Election Day to help bring their values and priorities to the forefront.

Vote Joey Cohen Saban for New York State Assembly in District 45. Let’s strengthen our community and ensure our voice is heard.

For more information, visit joeysaban.com .

Contact:

Lawrence Ciulla

Campaign Manager

347-208-6455

Saban for Brooklyn

