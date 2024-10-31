Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Speaker Johnson Visits Rockland, Meets With Three Rebbes In Support of Rep. Lawler


House Speaker Mike Johnson, along with Rep. Mike Lawler and former Congressman Lee Zeldin, visited Rockland County on Thursday in support of Lawler’s reelection bid.

The high-profile visit included meetings with numerous local Jewish community leaders, underscoring the support Lawler enjoys among residents.

The delegation’s first stop was in Monsey, where they met with the Viznitzer Rebbe. Speaker Johnson then proceeded to meet with the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Joel, HaRav Aron Teitelbaum Shlita, who made a special trip to Monsey from Kiryas Joel, greeting the Speaker at his vacation residence.

The group then visited the Skvere Rebbe, where Chaskel Bennett, a member of Agudath Israel of America’s Board of Trustees, was also in attendance.

The day concluded with a rally in New City, where Speaker Johnson voiced his endorsement of Congressman Lawler, rallying community members to support Lawler’s campaign in the upcoming election.

(Source: MonseyScoop.com)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Five Killed In Metula From Hezbollah Rocket, One Israeli, 4 Foreign Nationals

VIDEOS: Peleg Yerushalmi Protests At IDF Induction Centers

OF COURSE: Explosives Placed In Ballot Boxes Had “Free Gaza” And “Free Palestine” Scrawled On Them

Iran Vows “Definitive and Painful” Response to Israeli Strike, Likely Before U.S. Election

DOWN TO THE WIRE: New Polls Show Dead Heat Between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Battleground Pennsylvania

MAILBAG: An Unspoken Epidemic: How Our Community Is Ignoring a Dangerous Drinking Culture

Former Chief Rabbi Rav Lau To Trump: “I’m Hopeful You Will Continue To Lead”

YWN EDITORIAL: Woke Chicago Mayor’s And PD’s Deafening Silence On Anti-Semitic Violence – And That Of Jewish Orgs

EPIC TROLL: MAGA Garbage Truck Greets Trump Force One in Wisconsin After Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Garbage” [VIDEOS]

In A First In Israel, Sniper Rifles Are Provided To Civilian Security Teams In The Shomron

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network