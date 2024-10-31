Speaker Johnson Visits Rockland, Meets With Three Rebbes In Support of Rep. Lawler

House Speaker Mike Johnson, along with Rep. Mike Lawler and former Congressman Lee Zeldin, visited Rockland County on Thursday in support of Lawler’s reelection bid.

The high-profile visit included meetings with numerous local Jewish community leaders, underscoring the support Lawler enjoys among residents.

The delegation’s first stop was in Monsey, where they met with the Viznitzer Rebbe. Speaker Johnson then proceeded to meet with the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Joel, HaRav Aron Teitelbaum Shlita, who made a special trip to Monsey from Kiryas Joel, greeting the Speaker at his vacation residence.

The group then visited the Skvere Rebbe, where Chaskel Bennett, a member of Agudath Israel of America’s Board of Trustees, was also in attendance.

The day concluded with a rally in New City, where Speaker Johnson voiced his endorsement of Congressman Lawler, rallying community members to support Lawler’s campaign in the upcoming election.

