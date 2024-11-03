“Florida Stands with Israel” License Plates to Debut on Florida Roads in 2025

Florida drivers will soon be able to display their support for Israel on their vehicles, as the “Florida Stands with Israel” specialty license plates have met the required threshold of 3,000 pre-sales, allowing the plates to move into production, the Israeli-American Council (IAC) announced. The new plates, featuring a design by Florida State University graduate Daniel Ackerman, are expected to be available for purchase in early 2025.

The specialty plates will be priced at $66.90, which includes registration fees. A portion of the proceeds—$25 from each plate sold—will benefit Hatzalah South Florida, a nonprofit emergency medical services organization.

Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “I’m pleased to announce that the ‘Florida Stands with Israel’ license plate has reached the threshold for production. Florida and Israel share a special bond and lasting friendship.”

The initiative to create the plate was championed by the Israeli-American Coalition for Action, which organized a public design contest that attracted over 100 entries. Ackerman’s winning design features the Florida state flower, an orange blossom, along with the Israeli flag, symbolizing the connection between the state and Israel.

“This license plate is a testament to the enduring friendship between Florida and Israel,” said Elan Carr, CEO of the IAC. “As these plates begin to appear on vehicles across Florida, they will serve as mobile reminders of the strong ties and shared values that unite our communities.”

For those who pre-ordered the plate, an additional fee of $36.90 will be required at pickup. The state has temporarily halted new pre-orders while it completes the initial batch, but additional plates will be made available based on public demand.

