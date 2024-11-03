MAILBAG: President Trump PLEASE Stop the Self-Sabotage Before Election Day!

As a longtime and deeply committed supporter of President Donald Trump, I feel compelled to speak out about some of his recent comments. With just days to go until the election, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Our nation stands at a crossroads, and the outcome will likely come down to a few undecided voters in key states. Now is the time to focus on the issues that matter most, not to risk alienating potential supporters with offhand, inflammatory remarks.

But on Sunday, Trump made two remarks that left me—and many others—scratching our heads and feeling frustrated. First, he said he thought he “shouldn’t have left” the White House after losing the 2020 election. And then, in what I’m sure was intended to be a joke, he added that “someone would have to shoot through the fake news” to get to him, which he “wouldn’t mind so much.”

As a diehard Trump supporter, I know the man doesn’t truly mean this. We’ve seen him mouth off before, trying to fire up his supporters at rallies with heated words and exaggerated rhetoric. It’s part of his style and charisma. But comments like these, just days before the election, are beyond frustrating. In a political climate where every word is scrutinized, anything that can be twisted into a negative soundbite is a gift to his opponents. Trump’s recent remarks are an unnecessary distraction from his policy accomplishments and vision for America, and they risk turning off crucial undecided voters.

The truth is, I’m confident Trump wasn’t truly suggesting he should have stayed in office against the will of the people, nor was he encouraging any sort of violence against the media. He’s always been outspoken, and his supporters know that. But many voters on the fence don’t know him as we do, and they take his comments at face value.

Right now, what the campaign needs is laser focus on the issues: the economy, national security, healthcare, and more. His record should speak for itself. Voters need to be reminded of how strong America was under Trump’s leadership and how he plans to bring that strength back.

Mr. President, please stay on track. You’re your own worst enemy sometimes, and these careless remarks only distract from the real issues. We’re praying and working for a Trump victory on Tuesday. Let’s not leave this to chance or give the media or undecided voters any reason to look the other way.

Yosef Levenson – New York

