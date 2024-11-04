MAILBAG: Why Every Frum Jew MUST Stand with Donald Trump And Reject Kamala Harris

It’s truly bewildering and disappointing that YWN would publish a letter suggesting that Jewish voters consider supporting Kamala Harris. Such a position contradicts everything we stand for as frum Jews. Supporting Harris is not only misguided but dangerously so. It’s a betrayal of our values, our community, and our collective safety.

Donald Trump has demonstrated, for decades before he even considered entering politics, that he is an Ohev Yisroel, a genuine supporter of Israel and the Jewish people. Trump has personal and professional ties to the Jewish community, with Jewish grandchildren and a deep respect for Jewish values. As President, he immediately prioritized Israel, taking courageous and unprecedented actions that solidified the U.S.-Israel alliance. Trump’s support has been consistent, unapologetic, and rooted in a sincere belief in Israel’s right to exist in safety and security.

In stark contrast, Kamala Harris has remained silent in the face of rampant antisemitism in the United States. Jewish students are harassed, intimidated, and even physically attacked on college campuses, yet Harris has shown no leadership on this issue. The Biden-Harris administration has overseen the greatest rise in antisemitism in American history, and Harris has done nothing to address it. When leaders fail to stand up for Jewish Americans, antisemitic hostility grows unchecked. And under her watch, it has.

While Trump showed unwavering support for Israel, Harris and the Biden administration have undermined Israel at critical moments. They have tied Israel’s hands in its existential fight against terrorist organizations like Hamas, limiting its ability to defend itself and protect its citizens. This is not how an “ally” treats a friend. This is how an administration with a deep-seated hostility toward the Jewish State behaves. Harris’s loyalty lies with the far-left factions within her party that hold anti-Israel views. When Israel needs unwavering support in its fight against terrorism, Harris has shown time and again that she cannot be counted on.

Donald Trump’s actions as President made history for Israel:

Trump recognized Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital and moved the U.S. Embassy there, something previous administrations only talked about. It was a bold action that affirmed Israel’s sovereignty

Trump recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a critical area for Israel’s security and defense.

Trump’s administration facilitated the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and multiple Arab nations. This achievement brought peace and stability to the region in ways no one thought possible.

Trump greenlit the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, taking the step to eliminate one of the world’s top terrorists – a move that nobody before had the guts to do.

Trump’s actions are a testament to his genuine support for Israel and the Jewish people, not just politically convenient gestures. He didn’t “manage” the alliance; he strengthened it, with a focus on security, respect, and mutual trust.

Let this be clear: any frum Jew who votes for Kamala Harris is compromising their values and the safety of the Jewish people. Supporting her reveals a lack of emunah and bitachon in Hashem and aligns oneself with those who are actively undermining Israel. According to halacha, anyone who votes for Harris should be disqualified from inclusion in a minyan, should not receive aliyos, and should be excluded from shidduchim. A vote for Harris is an act of apikorsus that goes against the very essence of our beliefs and our obligations as Jews.

We live in dangerous times, and Israel needs a true friend and ally. Donald Trump has proven that he is that ally. Kamala Harris, who has shown no genuine commitment to the safety of Jewish Americans or the security of Israel, is simply not. For the safety of Am Yisrael and the future of the Jewish people, the choice could not be more clear. Vote Trump.

Signed,

Avraham K.

The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.