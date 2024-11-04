MAILBAG: Why Every Frum Jew MUST Stand with Donald Trump And Reject Kamala Harris

It’s truly bewildering and disappointing that YWN would publish a letter suggesting that Jewish voters consider supporting Kamala Harris. Such a position contradicts everything we stand for as frum Jews. Supporting Harris is not only misguided but dangerously so. It’s a betrayal of our values, our community, and our collective safety.
Donald Trump has demonstrated, for decades before he even considered entering politics, that he is an Ohev Yisroel, a genuine supporter of Israel and the Jewish people. Trump has personal and professional ties to the Jewish community, with Jewish grandchildren and a deep respect for Jewish values. As President, he immediately prioritized Israel, taking courageous and unprecedented actions that solidified the U.S.-Israel alliance. Trump’s support has been consistent, unapologetic, and rooted in a sincere belief in Israel’s right to exist in safety and security.
In stark contrast, Kamala Harris has remained silent in the face of rampant antisemitism in the United States. Jewish students are harassed, intimidated, and even physically attacked on college campuses, yet Harris has shown no leadership on this issue. The Biden-Harris administration has overseen the greatest rise in antisemitism in American history, and Harris has done nothing to address it. When leaders fail to stand up for Jewish Americans, antisemitic hostility grows unchecked. And under her watch, it has.
While Trump showed unwavering support for Israel, Harris and the Biden administration have undermined Israel at critical moments. They have tied Israel’s hands in its existential fight against terrorist organizations like Hamas, limiting its ability to defend itself and protect its citizens. This is not how an “ally” treats a friend. This is how an administration with a deep-seated hostility toward the Jewish State behaves. Harris’s loyalty lies with the far-left factions within her party that hold anti-Israel views. When Israel needs unwavering support in its fight against terrorism, Harris has shown time and again that she cannot be counted on.
Donald Trump’s actions as President made history for Israel:
- Trump recognized Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital and moved the U.S. Embassy there, something previous administrations only talked about. It was a bold action that affirmed Israel’s sovereignty
- Trump recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a critical area for Israel’s security and defense.
- Trump’s administration facilitated the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and multiple Arab nations. This achievement brought peace and stability to the region in ways no one thought possible.
- Trump greenlit the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, taking the step to eliminate one of the world’s top terrorists – a move that nobody before had the guts to do.
Trump’s actions are a testament to his genuine support for Israel and the Jewish people, not just politically convenient gestures. He didn’t “manage” the alliance; he strengthened it, with a focus on security, respect, and mutual trust.
Let this be clear: any frum Jew who votes for Kamala Harris is compromising their values and the safety of the Jewish people. Supporting her reveals a lack of emunah and bitachon in Hashem and aligns oneself with those who are actively undermining Israel. According to halacha, anyone who votes for Harris should be disqualified from inclusion in a minyan, should not receive aliyos, and should be excluded from shidduchim. A vote for Harris is an act of apikorsus that goes against the very essence of our beliefs and our obligations as Jews.
We live in dangerous times, and Israel needs a true friend and ally. Donald Trump has proven that he is that ally. Kamala Harris, who has shown no genuine commitment to the safety of Jewish Americans or the security of Israel, is simply not. For the safety of Am Yisrael and the future of the Jewish people, the choice could not be more clear. Vote Trump.
Signed,
Avraham K.
The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
11 Responses
If I choose to vote for Harris or Trump is a freedom that I have and we all have living in this country. If one choose to vote for on party or another is their right. You have no right and either to the gedolim with all due respect to threaten to call out or shame someone who choose one party or one person over another. Where it might be true that Trump might stand more with Israel but if I decide that I am happier with Harris why should i be punished. Harris is not saying she will take away religon ban kashrus or basic halacha. I find it hurtful and and just wrong. We always need to stand united as Jews whatever side we are on Jason B
Quote: According to halacha, anyone who votes for Harris should be disqualified from inclusion in a minyan, should not receive aliyos, and should be excluded from shidduchim.
Question: where can I find this intriguing halacha?
Go touch grass
Apikursos ?
Mehaychay taysay?
According to halacha, there must be a הבדלה בין ישראל לעמים, we are a chosen people, we are forbidden from falling into the same narishkeiten and culture of the goyim, חוקות הגוים. It is a clear posuk in Torah: בחוקותיהם לא תלכו.
So why are we following the goyim in turning some stupid election into the drama of our lifetime, as if democracy and our lives were dependent on it?
Why should we follow the goyishe ways of breaking off connections with family and friends because they vote differently than us?
Everyone should do their research, try to know what’s best על פי טבע, vote לשם שמים, and rely on Hashem to continue taking such good care of us.
Leave all the hyperbole, fear-mongering and rabble-rousing for the goyim.
Chazal tell us that one who is megaleh panim baTorah shelo kihalacha does not have a chelek for Olam HaBah. Might this include media outlets that give voice to such as well?
Jewish people should reject Harris because we need a government that will respect Torah values.. Respecting human life is a Torah value, including the life of an unborn unless its mother’s life is endangered..The Torah has laws of morality. The Torah values the Jewish people as Hashem’s children and forbids intermarriage. How can one vote for a party or a member of a party which has as its platform promoting abortions and immorality??? How can one vote for a candidate whose husband ” married” a non-Jew ? We are supposed to be a light to the nations and our voting should reflect Torah values.
Something tells me Avraham K. would worship the Golden Calf if he lived at that time…
I think you’re putting a little too much faith in a man. Is he your lord and savior?
These comments on YWN lately have been so childish and stupid. Just do your part and vote for your preferred candidate, then MOVE ON WITH LIFE!! 🤡
To some of the previous commentators, It is unfortunate that you don’t realize how “politics” and elections affect your individual lives and the lives of all Yidden. Shlepping gelt from the government is not what it’s all about as some organizations might want you to think. Voting for a candidate who espouses our morals and values is a Kiddish Hashem. You don’t vote for a candidate because he will “win” an election even though he has no morals or values. You vote for a candidate who has morals and respects our values.
If you stick your head in the sand or if you don’t care what goes on outside of your daled amos then you become worthless to all. Other Yidden can not and should not depend on or rely on you.
It is incumbent on every Yid to vote for a candidate who shares our values. In this election Donald J Trump is that candidate. With the help of Hakodosh Boruch Hu, Donald Trump will become the next President of the United States.
If you vote for Harris you are aiding and abetting policies rooted in rishus and policies that are anti Torah
You are a mesayeiah ledvar aveira which makes voting for her an issur