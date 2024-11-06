A Heartfelt Thank You to YWN Staff and Loyal Readers for a Remarkable Election Night

Dear Readers,

As the chief editor of Yeshiva World News (YWN), I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who played a part in making our Election Night program an overwhelming success. For 21 years, YWN has proudly served as the leading and most trusted source for news within the Orthodox Jewish community in the United States. This success is the result of tireless work by our devoted team and the continued trust and engagement of our readers.

Tuesday night was a shining example of YWN’s dedication and efficiency. Our team of reporters, editors, and technical staff worked at an extraordinary pace to provide real-time coverage, churning out vast amounts of data and analysis. Their efforts allowed us to deliver the election results that matter most to our community faster and with more detail than many major news outlets. Their commitment to accuracy and timeliness, as always, was nothing short of remarkable. To our incredible team, I simply say thank you.

But the greatest thanks goes to you, our readers. Without your trust and engagement, none of this would be possible. This Election Night, we saw the incredible reach and impact of YWN as hundreds of thousands of you turned to us for up-to-the-minute information. Our WhatsApp platforms (status and groups with more than 100,000) saw record engagement, while our Election Live Blog averaged tens of thousands of views every minute. By night’s end, YWN had reached more than 500,000 unique readers, with tens of millions of views across all our platforms – a truly unprecedented moment for Orthodox Jewish media.

To each and every one of you who checked in with us, shared our updates, and placed your trust in our coverage: thank you. Your loyalty and faith in YWN as a source for reliable, timely, and relevant news inspire us to keep improving and innovating.

We do not take your support for granted, and I want to assure you that we will continue striving to earn it each day.

