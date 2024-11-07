Biden Addresses Supporters: “Setbacks Are Unavoidable, But Giving Up Is Unforgivable” [VIDEO]

In a bid to steady his supporters following the victory of President-elect Donald Trump, President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday, urging Americans to embrace resilience in the face of adversity.

“Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable,” Biden remarked, speaking publicly for the first time since Trump’s win. Acknowledging the disappointment of his base, Biden encouraged perseverance, invoking a favorite saying of his late father: “We all get knocked down, but the measure of our character is how quickly we get back up.”

Biden also underscored the “integrity of the American electoral system,” defending its honesty, fairness, and transparency. “It is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent — and it can be trusted, win or lose,” he stated.

Trump’s rhetoric leading up to the 2024 election had stirred controversy and mistrust. Following his 2020 loss, Trump launched a wave of legal challenges and made repeated claims of voter fraud. In recent months, he continued to question the integrity of the electoral process, accusing Democrats of attempting to manipulate the results. This rhetoric has led to increased threats against election workers, many of whom performed their duties amid heightened tensions.

President Biden expressed gratitude toward those who worked tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election. “We can restore respect for all our election workers who took risks, who busted their necks to ensure a fair election,” Biden said. “Many of them are volunteers who serve out of love for their country.”

In a gesture of democratic fidelity, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to a peaceful transition of power. “As they did their duty as citizens, I will do my duty as president,” he pledged, promising to welcome the incoming administration and fulfill his oath to uphold the Constitution.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)