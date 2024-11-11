Reagan Shooter John Hinckley Speaks Out After Being Urged To Assassinate Donald Trump

John Hinckley Jr., infamous for the 1981 shooting that wounded then-President Ronald Reagan, recently addressed a troubling influx of violent messages directed toward him on social media. Hinckley, now 69, spent decades in a mental health facility following his attempt on Reagan’s life, which he claimed was to impress an actress. Since his release two years ago, Hinckley has promoted music and peace, distancing himself from his violent past.

This week, just days after former President Donald Trump won a second term in the White House, Hinckley posted on urging people to “leave him alone.” While he did not specify the reason for his post, many speculate it was in response to calls for him to revert to his violent history and attack Donald Trump.

The recent violent rhetoric surrounding Trump echoes recent assassination attempts against him, most notably in June at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. During that event, a bullet intended for Trump instead struck and killed a supporter, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore. In another incident, in August, a man named Ryan Routh allegedly planned to shoot Trump while he was golfing at his West Palm Beach golf club. According to CBS News, a Secret Service agent thwarted the attempt, spotting Routh with a firearm near the course.

Just this past week, a third assassination threat against Trump emerged, this time with international implications. The U.S. Justice Department charged Farhad Shakeri, 51, with an alleged Iran-backed plot to surveil and ultimately target Trump. Authorities are still searching for Shakeri, who remains at large.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)