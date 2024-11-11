WATCH: CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Tears Into Democrats: A Party Blind To Its Own Failures

In a scathing analysis, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria offered a harsh critique of the Democratic Party just days after former President Donald Trump decisively secured a second term, sweeping critical battleground states and winning the popular vote. On his program GPS, Zakaria argued that Democrats’ electoral woes were a result of missteps, tone-deaf policies, and a fundamental misreading of American public sentiment.

Zakaria, who has often leaned toward nuanced perspectives, held nothing back in pinpointing where the Democrats went wrong, particularly Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign and the broader party strategy. He attributed the election’s outcome to an electorate fed up with Democratic policies and messaging, accusing the party of alienating voters on critical issues from immigration to identity politics.

“At first glance, it would seem easy to explain last year’s election as part of a 2024 global wave against incumbents plagued by post-Covid challenges and inflation,” Zakaria said. “But Democrats should have seen this coming.”

Zakaria outlined three major blunders by the Democrats, beginning with their mishandling of immigration, which he argued had spiraled into chaos. “An asylum system meant for a few persecuted individuals is now being exploited by millions,” Zakaria said, criticizing the Biden administration’s lax stance and liberals’ dismissal of critics as “heartless and racist.” He highlighted the public’s increasing dissatisfaction, noting that while only 28% of Americans wanted to curb immigration in 2020, that number had soared to 55% this year. Zakaria suggested that if Harris had been willing to admit a need for stricter border policies, she might have resonated with voters. Instead, the administration’s stance left a majority of Americans feeling ignored.

The second misstep, according to Zakaria, was the Democrats’ weaponization of the legal system to attack Trump. He cited Alvin Bragg’s New York case against Trump as “particularly egregious,” suggesting it was pursued at the urging of left-wing figures despite Bragg’s own doubts. Zakaria argued that while some cases, like the one in Georgia, may have had merit, the sheer volume and timing of legal attacks against Trump gave his supporters further reason to view Democrats as willing to bend rules for political gain. “Lawfare,” he concluded, “turned Trump from being a political liability into a hero.”

Zakaria’s final criticism focused on the Democrats’ embrace of divisive identity politics, including terms like “Latinx,” which he labeled “weird” and alienating. He pointed to the Democrats’ obsession with cancel culture, rigid stances on gender identity, and censorship, arguing that this fixation rendered the party “deeply illiberal” and out of touch with mainstream America. Rather than fostering unity, Zakaria argued, Democrats had ostracized dissenters, casting those with differing views as enemies.

