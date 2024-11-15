Sen. Fetterman Slams Pelosi’s Role in Biden’s Exit and Blasts Her for “Hypocritical” Criticisms After Election Loss

Senator John Fetterman sharply criticized former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her role in pressuring President Joe Biden to abandon his re-election bid, calling her actions “hypocritical” and suggesting it’s time for her to step aside. In an interview with Politico released Thursday, Fetterman didn’t hold back, slamming Pelosi for orchestrating Biden’s withdrawal and then blaming him for the election outcome.

After acknowledging Biden’s struggles during the debate against Donald Trump, Fetterman turned his criticism to Pelosi. “People like [Nancy] Pelosi, she really tried to — what’s the word I’m looking for? — she embraced this ‘she’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer’ persona. And now she’s blaming Biden,” he said bluntly. “Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden.”

Fetterman further condemned Pelosi’s “double-dealing” approach, questioning why, at 84, she continues to cling to her power while blocking opportunities for younger leadership. “I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on,” he said. “Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?”

Pelosi, who played perhaps the most significant role behind the scenes to push a reluctant Biden out of the 2024 race, is now openly criticizing him for failing to step down sooner. After Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris—Biden’s replacement on the ticket—Pelosi complained to The New York Times that an earlier exit by Biden could have allowed stronger candidates to emerge. “Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race. The anticipation was that if the president were to step aside, there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said, adding that Harris “may have…done well in that and been stronger going forward.”

