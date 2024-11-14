TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: Reb Chaim Hersh Cziment Z”L Niftar After Being Struck By Vehicle

Tragedy struck the Monsey community and Skvere Kehila on Thursday night with the sudden and tragic petirah of R’ Chaim Hersh Cziment z”l, a well-known and beloved Skverer chossid who was niftar after being struck and critically injured by a vehicle at the intersection of W. Maple Avenue and Kingspoint Lane.

YWN reported earlier that Rockland Hatzoloh paramedics rushed to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck, finding two patients – one with critical injuries, and a second with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

R’ Chaim Hersh, who was critically injured, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was sadly niftar a short time later. Making the tragedy even more bitter, his brother was marrying off a grandchild tonight, and word of his petirah was intentionally withheld until now to allow the simcha to continue.

The second person struck by a vehicle is being treated at Westchester Medical Center.

The levaya will tentatively take place on Friday morning. Further details will be published when they become available.

Besuros Tovos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)