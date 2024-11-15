MAILBAG: France’s Middle East Policies Are a Danger to Israel and Global Stability

France has long sought to play a central role in global diplomacy, presenting itself as a voice of reason and balance. However, its policies in the Middle East under President Emmanuel Macron paint a more complicated picture. From its alignment with Iran and Hezbollah to its disproportionate criticism of Israel, France’s actions raise serious concerns, particularly within the Jewish world, about the potential consequences for regional stability and Israel’s security.

Recent reports suggest that financial influence from Qatar and Iran may be shaping some of France’s policies. Both nations have invested heavily in soft power campaigns across Europe, with France among their targets. This financial clout has coincided with Macron’s increasingly critical stance toward Israel, particularly over its actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

While criticism of Israel is not uncommon, the extent and tone of France’s opposition raise questions. Is this merely a reflection of France’s long-standing position on international law, or is it being subtly influenced by external financial pressures? Regardless of the answer, the optics are troubling, casting doubt on the neutrality of France’s policy-making in a region as volatile as the Middle East.

France has also committed over €1 billion in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, a nation with which it shares deep historical ties. While this aid is crucial for addressing Lebanon’s economic and political crises, its implementation is fraught with risks. A significant portion of the aid risks ending up in the hands of Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group that wields substantial power in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, designated as a terrorist organization by the US and other nations, has long been a threat to Israel, using its resources to build a military arsenal and launch attacks across the border. France’s aid, while well-intentioned, could inadvertently strengthen Hezbollah, deepening regional instability and directly endangering Israel.

France’s foreign policy also highlights a troubling double standard. Macron recently called for an arms embargo on Israel, citing concerns about its military actions in Gaza and the West Bank. Yet, France remains one of the world’s largest arms exporters, supplying weapons to Middle Eastern regimes with far worse human rights records.

This inconsistency undermines France’s moral standing. While Israel is frequently condemned for defending itself against terrorism, other nations’ violations are often ignored. This disproportionate focus on Israel reinforces anti-Israel narratives and emboldens those who seek to delegitimize the Jewish state.

France’s alignment with Iran, whether direct or indirect, is particularly troubling. Iran, a regime that openly calls for Israel’s destruction, has found a strange partner in France on several key issues. Lebanon is one such arena, where Iran’s proxy Hezbollah maintains control and benefits from French aid.

Another point of convergence is Armenia, which is being groomed and armed both by France and Iran. These two countries oppose the growing influence of Azerbaijan, Israel’s closest regional ally, albeit for different reasons. While Iran seeks to counter Turkic dominance in the region and fears the example, set by the secular Azerbaijan, France is motivated by its own strategic interests, based on outdated neocolonialistic strife to control important geopolitical junctions. These alignments, while seemingly coincidental, bring France closer to a regime that actively undermines Israel and destabilizes the region.

For the Jewish community, France’s policies raise serious alarms. Macron’s criticism of Israel, financial ties with Iran, and indirect support for Hezbollah signal a troubling shift that could harm Israel’s security. Furthermore, France’s perceived double standards in addressing human rights and conflict in the region send a dangerous message, empowering those who seek to isolate and weaken the Jewish state.

To restore its credibility, France must adopt a more balanced approach in the Middle East. Ensuring that its humanitarian aid to Lebanon does not strengthen Hezbollah is critical. Likewise, Macron must recognize the security challenges Israel faces daily and refrain from disproportionate criticism that undermines its right to self-defense. France also needs to reassess its ties with Iran. Aligning with a regime that sponsors terrorism and destabilizes the region is not only dangerous but also incompatible with France’s stated values. By holding all parties accountable and promoting genuine peace, France can play a constructive role in the region.

Signed,

Y. King

The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily reflect those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.