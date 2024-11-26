Hatzalah South Florida Expands Emergency Medical Services to Coral Springs

Hatzalah South Florida (HSF) has announced the expansion of its emergency medical services to Coral Springs, Florida, furthering its mission to deliver rapid, compassionate, and life-saving care to communities across South Florida. The expansion, scheduled to launch in early December, brings Hatzalah’s renowned network of EMTs, paramedics, and first responders to Coral Springs, ensuring residents have access to professional emergency assistance around the clock.

HSF’s robust operations include over 300 volunteer members, 18 response vehicles, and 20 ambulances serving the broader South Florida region.

To commemorate the launch, Hatzalah South Florida will host a Family Fun Day on December 1 at Chabad Coral Springs. The event offers family-friendly activities, food, entertainment, and opportunities to meet Hatzalah’s team, a chance for residents to learn more about Hatzalah’s life-saving services, and join in marking the start of this new chapter for the organization.

“Expanding to Coral Springs with a dedicated team and joining HSF’s extensive network allows us to provide even faster, life-saving care to our residents,” said Baruch Sandhaus, Executive Director of Hatzalah South Florida. “We were thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the community and to officially welcome Coral Springs into the Hatzalah family.”

