Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hatzalah South Florida Expands Emergency Medical Services to Coral Springs


Hatzalah South Florida (HSF) has announced the expansion of its emergency medical services to Coral Springs, Florida, furthering its mission to deliver rapid, compassionate, and life-saving care to communities across South Florida. The expansion, scheduled to launch in early December, brings Hatzalah’s renowned network of EMTs, paramedics, and first responders to Coral Springs, ensuring residents have access to professional emergency assistance around the clock.

HSF’s robust operations include over 300 volunteer members, 18 response vehicles, and 20 ambulances serving the broader South Florida region.

To commemorate the launch, Hatzalah South Florida will host a Family Fun Day on December 1 at Chabad Coral Springs. The event offers family-friendly activities, food, entertainment, and opportunities to meet Hatzalah’s team, a chance for residents to learn more about Hatzalah’s life-saving services, and join in marking the start of this new chapter for the organization.

“Expanding to Coral Springs with a dedicated team and joining HSF’s extensive network allows us to provide even faster, life-saving care to our residents,” said Baruch Sandhaus, Executive Director of Hatzalah South Florida. “We were thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the community and to officially welcome Coral Springs into the Hatzalah family.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

LONDON: 14-Year-Old Orthodox Jewish Girl Suffers Serious Head And Facial Injuries In Violent Antisemitic Attack

NYC: Jessica Tisch Sworn In as NYPD’s Second Female Commissioner

Alan Dershowitz in WSJ: “I’m Forming A Legal Dream Team to Defend Israel”

H’YD: Most Severely Injured Soldier On Oct. 7 Succumbs To His Wounds

HaRav Zilberstein & The Quadruplets Born At Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital

MAILBAG: Trump’s Deportation Plans Would Devastate Jewish Households, Businesses, And Communities

Jewish Kehilla In The UAE Is Shocked & Frightened, Mezuzahs Removed From Kosher Market

Rocket Attack From Lebanon Injures Two in Nahariya, Including 1 Seriously

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Former Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka Unapologetically Backs Israel, Says “Palestine” Doesn’t Exist

INCREDIBLE: Jared And Ivanka Mourn Murdered Shliach, Donate $1 Million to Chabad Of UAE; Brother Matches Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network