The Rambam’s 13 Ikkarim

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman
The current situation in Eretz Yisroel and throughout the world is one that is bringing many people toward a stronger connection with Hashem. But for a number of people, sime are finding the situation very challenging in terms of their emunah Bashem. A trip back to bsics is in order for both groups. These are 13 basic beliefs that are the foundation of Torah Judaism that can be divided into 4 groups. . They were written by the Rambam in 1168, and later someone made them into the “Ani Maamin” Tefillah that many say every day after Shacharis – the morning prayers.
GROUP 1: UNDERSTANDING HASHEM (Principles 1-5)
- ONE CREATOR Hashem created everything and continues to control everything. He created everything in the past, creates things now, and will create everything in the future.
- HASHEM IS ONE AND UNIQUE There is only one Hashem, and nothing else is like Him. He has always existed, exists now, and will always exist.
- HASHEM HAS NO PHYSICAL FORM Hashem doesn’t have a body and can’t be described in physical terms. We can’t compare Him to anything we know.
- HASHEM IS ETERNAL Hashem was here before everything else and will continue to exist forever. He has no beginning and no end.
- ONLY PRAY TO HASHEM We should only pray to Hashem and nobody else. Since He controls everything, He’s the only one who can really help us.
GROUP 2: UNDERSTANDING THE TORAH (Principles 6-9)
- PROPHECY IS REAL Hashem sometimes communicates with certain special people called Nevi’im – prophets to give messages to humanity.
- MOSHE WAS THE GREATEST NAVI – PROPHET Moshe was the greatest Navi prophet ever. No other prophet before or after him reached his level of understanding Hashem’s messages.
- THE TORAH IS FROM HASHEM The Torah we have today is exactly the same Torah that Hashem gave to Moshe. Nothing has been changed.
- THE TORAH IS PERMANENT The Torah will never be replaced or changed. There won’t be a different Torah from Hashem.
GROUP 3: OUR ACTIONS MATTER (Principles 10-11)
- HASHEM KNOWS EVERYTHING WE DO Hashem knows all our actions and thoughts. Nothing is hidden from Him.
- REWARD AND PUNISHMENT Hashem rewards people who follow His commandments and do good and punishes those who don’t. Many of these rewards and punishments happen in the afterlife.
GROUP 4: THE FUTURE (Principles 12-13)
- MASHIACH WILL COME We believe that Mashiach will come, even if it takes a long time. Jews wait for him every day.
- THE DEAD WILL COME BACK TO LIFE When Hashem decides the time is right, the dead will come back to life. This will happen in a future time when the world will be perfect and everyone will understand Hashem’s truth.
These principles remain central to a Torah life and are considered essential beliefs that guide Torah life and practice.
The author can be reached at [email protected]