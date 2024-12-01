Terror Network That Murdered Rabbi Kogan, H’YD Is Planning Further Attacks

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) on Motzei Shabbos issued a warning about the escalating threat of terrorism against Israelis and Jews in Southeast Asian countries, especially Thailand.

The NSC stated that “intelligence indicates that the ‘terrorist infrastructure’ responsible for the murder of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, H’yd in Dubai on November 21, is planning additional terrorist activities, according to assessments from all relevant security officials in the Southeast Asian arena, particularly in Thailand.”

“In light of the increasing threat, the National Security Council recommends that all Israelis staying in Southeast Asian countries adhere to the following recommendations:

1. Avoid going to places associated with Israel/Jews.

2. Maintain heightened awareness in public places (including restaurants, hotels, bars, etc.).

3. Avoid displaying Israeli or Jewish symbols.

4. Cooperate with local security forces, follow their instructions, and report to the local police immediately if you are exposed to terrorist activity. Afterward, update the National Security Council’s travel warning hotline at 02-666-7444.

5. Avoid posting travel details on social media and sharing photos and visit details before the trip and in real-time, including in various groups focusing on tourism abroad.

6. It is generally advisable to lock social media profiles and refrain from sharing.

7. Avoid sharing any information indicating service in the security forces [IDF, Border Police], both on social media and in conversations with strangers.”

“Security authorities in Israel continue to work with all relevant partners to neutralize the threat,” the statement concluded.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis visit Thailand annually and some Thai islands have small Israeli expat communities with restaurants and even schools.

The warning comes a week after the NSC raised the travel warning to Thailand to Level 2 (recommendation to take increased precautions).

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)