Edison, NJ, Faces Backlash Over Controversial Ban On US Flags At Council Meetings

Edison, New Jersey, has become the center of controversy after its township council introduced a rule banning “props,” including American flags and the U.S. Constitution, from public town meetings. The decision has sparked outrage among residents, leading to tense exchanges, police removals, and accusations of un-American policies.

The controversy erupted after resident and attorney Joel Bassoff was escorted out of a council meeting by police for holding a small American flag in protest of the rule. Council President Nishith Patel defended the ban, claiming such items disrupt the meetings. Critics, however, argue the ordinance violates First Amendment rights and undermines free expression.

“The room was shocked when Bassoff was removed for holding the flag,” said Joe Romano, vice president of Edison’s Board of Education. “This is a power trip, plain and simple. They’re supposed to represent all the people, not silence them.”

Free speech advocacy group FIRE has signaled potential legal action, calling the ordinance a direct attack on constitutional rights.

While Patel apologized for the “confusion,” residents like landscaper Russ Azarello dismissed his statement as insincere. “There was no confusion. This was ill intent from the start,” Azarello told Fox News after his own confrontation with Patel for holding multiple flags.

Despite apologies from Patel and Mayor Sam Joshi, the ordinance remains in place, fueling demands for its repeal. Councilman Richard Brescher, who opposed the rule, called it “un-American” and criticized leadership for failing to follow through on their claims of misunderstanding.

The rule, intended to restore decorum to meetings described as “chaotic,” has only intensified hostility, leaving the council at odds with the community. Residents vow to continue pushing back against what they see as a blatant attempt to suppress their voices.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)