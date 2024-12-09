Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SUSPECT IDENTIFIED: Avowed Leftist And Unabomber Idolizer Detained In Assassination Of UnitedHealth CEO


Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old tech expert and former Ivy League student, was taken into custody Monday morning at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, as a person of interest in last week’s killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Thompson was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel last week in what authorities are calling a coldblooded execution. While Mangione has not been charged, sources indicate he was found with a manifesto detailing grievances against the healthcare industry, including accusations of profiteering and unethical practices.

Law enforcement sources revealed Mangione’s online activity reflects anti-capitalist and climate-change ideologies, along with sharp criticism of the U.S. healthcare system. His Goodreads account features quotes from figures ranging from Socrates to “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski, whose writings Mangione appeared to admire for their critiques of modern society and medicine.

A high-achieving student, Mangione graduated valedictorian of Baltimore’s elite Gilman School in 2016 before pursuing studies in artificial intelligence at the University of Pennsylvania.

Investigators believe Mangione acted alone but have not confirmed a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

