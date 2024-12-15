Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Man Sought By Police Goes Down Chimney And Gets Stuck

This image provided by City of Fall River Police Department shows police encounter of a man attempting to evade arrest by hiding inside a chimney on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Fall River, Mass. (City of Fall River Police Department via AP)

A Massachusetts man trying to escape from police shimmied down the chimney.

And got stuck.

The man fled onto a rooftop, but he ended up needing to be rescued by the detectives who were pursuing him after getting wedged inside a chimney Tuesday evening.

Body cam video from the Fall River Police Department shows a detective shouting, “Hey he’s on the roof. Get down here!” Detectives were alerted moments later by a bystander that a man was “screaming” inside a nearby chimney. Incredulous detectives climbed up the roof and peered down into the shaft with a flashlight to see the man stuck. “You’re an idiot,” one of them said.

Detectives called in firefighters who had to carefully knock out bricks to free the man. “Due to his Santa-antics (the man) was transported to a local hospital out of caution,” police said.

The man remained in the lockup Thursday on drug charges and other charges from outstanding warrants. His court-appointed attorney didn’t immediately return an email message. Another man sought by police was seen jumping off the roof and over a fence, escaping capture.

(AP)



