Trump’s Warns Again: “All Hell’s Going to Break Out” If Hostages Aren’t Freed By Hamas [VIDEO]

In his first news conference since winning the presidency, President-elect Donald Trump addressed pressing global issues on Monday, signaling his administration’s tough stance on international crises while offering glimpses of his foreign policy priorities.
Trump fielded questions from reporters on topics ranging from ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages in Gaza to the potential for preemptive military action against Iran.
Regarding his recent discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Trump stressed his commitment to resolving the hostage crisis. “I’ll be very available on January 20,” he said, referring to the day he will assume the presidency. He issued a stark warning to those holding hostages, declaring, “I gave warning that if these hostages aren’t back home by that date, all hell’s going to break out.”
When asked what he means by a previous comment he made saying there “will be hell to pay” if hostages aren’t released by the time he’s back in office, Trump said: “Well, they’re gonna have to determine what that means. But, it means it won’t be pleasant. It’s not gonna be pleasant.”
The President-elect expressed optimism about progress on the issue, stating, “There is a light shining over the world. We are trying to help very strongly in getting the hostages back.”
When questioned about the possibility of preemptive strikes against Iran, Trump dismissed the inquiry as speculative. “Is that a serious question? How could I answer a question like that?” he retorted. “You don’t talk about that before something may or may not happen.”
Asked about the recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Trump blasted those who are praising his killer: “That was a terrible thing, it was cold-blooded. And how people can like this guy – that’s a sickness, actually.”
Trump on the drones seen over New Jersey: “The government knows what is happening. Look, our military knows where they took off from. If it’s a garage they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went. For some reason they don’t want to comment.”
What happens if one comes out alive and healthy does it mean that Israel will not have to pay for all the hell in gaza but I hate to say this what Mr Trump in essence is saying is that if you don’t get your package back from them all hell will go cause I don’t have the nerve for it meaning we aren’t sending boats or more money and ammunition we want economy your not living up to it we scoot that is what he was saying, there is no way he can bomb Iran when it doesn’t send bombs to Hezbollah now but it might start a revolt in the Jordan you can’t kill the innocent for support and there economy is life bread for them and that’s the army they have
Nice of him to speak up forcefully for the hostages but his threats probably don’t carry much weight. The IDF has been pounding Gaza for over a year so what exactly will he do. Furthermore this is the guy who went from calling Kim “little rocket man” to “falling in love” pretty quickly and with nothing to show for it. He also freed 5000 Taliban prisoners, brought the Taliban back in to power and neglected the Kurds so it’s not like he has a great track record. And his first term threats to force Iran into a better nuclear deal never materialized either.