Woman Who Stowed Away On Flight To Paris Arrested Again In Buffalo

FILE - A vehicle stops at Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A Russian woman who was arrested after she stowed away on a flight from New York City to Paris last month has been arrested again in Buffalo, authorities said.

Svetlana Dali, 57, was scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Buffalo, said Barbara Burns, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office for western New York.

Authorities say Dali evaded security at John F. Kennedy International Airport and flew to Paris as a stowaway on a Delta Air Lines flight on Nov. 26.

French law enforcement met Dali at the gate and detained her when the plane landed in Paris early on Nov. 27.

Dali, a legal U.S. resident, was flown back to New York and was arraigned on Dec. 5 in federal court in Brooklyn on a charge of being a stowaway.

At a bail hearing the following day, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Marutollo agreed to release Dali with electronic monitoring and a requirement that she live at the Philadelphia home of a man she met at church functions and submit to a curfew.

Federal prosecutors have not released details of her arrest in Buffalo on Monday.

A message seeking comment was sent to Michael Schneider, the attorney who represented her in court in Brooklyn.

(AP)



